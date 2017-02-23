Parrot Sings Like Rihanna! 😂 #LucyLopez

February 23, 2017 10:10 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: Funny, LOL, parrot, Rihanna

Rihanna surpassed Michael Jackson this week to become the artist with the third-highest number of top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. According to the outlet, Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain” became her 30th top 10 hit by moving up the chart to #8. In doing so, Rihanna breaks her tie with Michael Jackson, who earned 29 top 10 hits during his career. The only other artists who have achieved that feat are The Beatles, who earned 34 top 10 hits during their career, and Madonna, who sits at #1 with 38 top 10 songs.

 

In honor of Rihanna… Here’s a parrot that can sing like Rihanna!

