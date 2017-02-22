Zedd Teases Alessia Cara Collaboration ‘Stay’

The new collaboration arrives February 24th. February 22, 2017 4:45 PM
Filed Under: Alessia Cara, ZEDD

By Amanda Wicks

Zedd and Alessia Cara are teaming up for a new single from the DJ titled “Stay.”

Related: Zedd Organizes ‘Welcome’ Concert to Benefit ACLU

Zedd teased the song on Twitter today (February 22nd) when he shared a 22-second preview.

“All you have to do is stay/ A minute/ Just take your time/ The clock is ticking/ So stay/ All you have to do is wait/ A second/ Your hands on mine/ The clock is ticking/ So stay,” Cara sings on the snippet. With minimal instrumental production, her voice holds front and center while auto-tuned backup vocals give the harmonic combination an electronic effect.

Zedd promised the full version would be available on February 24th. In the meantime, listen to what’s sure to be a powerful collaboration below.

[tweet https://twitter.com/Zedd/status/834463283276967937]

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win 3-Day Ultra Passes Plus $2,000Text To Win ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL General Admission Tickets, plus $2,000 when we go Commercial Free At 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM!
Listen To Win Chris Brown 'The Party' Tour TicketsChris Brown along with special guests 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T., Genasis, and Kap G Are bringing “The Party” To The AmericanAirlines Arena on April 15! Listen To Win Ticketd All Week Long At 6:35pm and 9:35pm

Listen Live