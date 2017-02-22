Sean Kingston Swears He Wasn’t Jumped

February 22, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Migos, sean kingston

By Amanda Wicks

Sean Kingston swears he wasn’t jumped by Migos (though he doesn’t mention the Atlanta trio by name) in a new video he shared on Snapchat today (February 22nd).

Related: Sean Kingston Handcuffed After Migos Scuffle

“Look like I got jumped? S—. I look smooth as motherf—ing ice,” he tells the camera, showing off his face and arms which have nary a scratch.

The assertion comes after TMZ circulated video showing Kingston being put in handcuffs after allegedly tussling with Migos. But Kingston wants to make sure the world knows that he’s just fine. He and his buddies are having a good laugh over the whole claim.

Check out the video now over at TMZ.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win 3-Day Ultra Passes Plus $2,000Text To Win ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL General Admission Tickets, plus $2,000 when we go Commercial Free At 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM!
Listen To Win Chris Brown 'The Party' Tour TicketsChris Brown along with special guests 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T., Genasis, and Kap G Are bringing “The Party” To The AmericanAirlines Arena on April 15! Listen To Win Ticketd All Week Long At 6:35pm and 9:35pm

Listen Live