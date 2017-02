#NoChillZone

We get lots of people leaving us the craziest DM’s of life. To the point it makes us think we are being trolled by our loyal listeners. Which would be great, but these are real confessions! So we decided to finally shine a big spotlight on our DM’s and call it the #NoChillZone.

This one is about a guy who’s dating a sexy lawyer from Miami with horrible breathe. Before we offer advice, let’s give him a box of Listerine strips!