Future’s New Album Features The Weeknd, Rihanna

February 22, 2017 4:45 PM
By Radio.com Staff

Future took to social media this afternoon to share the track listing from his new album HNDRXX, which drops this Friday, February 22nd. 

It’s the rapper’s second album in as many weeks and it features some big names. The Weeknd appears on the track “Comin Out Strong,” and Rihanna is featured on a track called “Selfish.”

Check out the full track listing below.

1. “My Collection”
2. “Comin Out Strong” Ft. The Weeknd
3. “Lookin Exotic”
4. “Damage”
5. “Use Me”
6. “Incredible”
7. “Testify”
8. “Fresh Air”
9. “Neva Missa Lost”
10. “Keep Quiet”
11. “Hallucinating”
12. “I Thank U”
13. “New Illuminati”
14. “Turn on Me”
15. “Selfish” Ft. Rihanna
16. “Solo”
17. “Sorry

 

