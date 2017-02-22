Watch Chris Martin Duet with George Michael

The two traded verses and sang the chorus together, creating a stirring real-time duet. February 22, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Chris Martin, George Michael

By Radio.com Staff

Chris Martin not only performed George Micheal’s emotional ballad “A Different Corner” on today’s Brit Awards telecast but the Coldplay frontman sang along with Michael with the help of some archived footage. Midway through the song Michael appeared on the video screen behind Martin and the two traded verses and sang the chorus together.

The song was released by Micheal in 2014 on his Symphonica album. Watch a clip below.

 

 

