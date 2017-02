LATE YESTERDAY Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, has been granted a restraining order against CHRIS BROWN, claiming he threatened to kill her. In a legal filing, SHE CLAIMS that Brown punched her in the stomach and pushed her down the stairs, and said something to the effect of, “If I can’t have you, no one can” in threatening her life. JUST LAST LAST WEEK BROWN POSTED THIS TO HIS INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT…check it out!