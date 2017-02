Camilla Cabello was here in Miami this weekend… filming a music video with Pitbull & J Balvin!!

Cabello posted two shots to Instagram documenting this EPIC collabo! Β The two photos featured one of Cabello with Pitbull and Balvin, and another of her rocking the Cuban flag while posing with a vintage car that looks like it’s straight off the streets of her native Havana. Check out the behind the scenes footage here!