Jennifer Lopez Continues to Avoid Discussing Her Relationship with Drake

By Amanda Wicks

Jennifer Lopez continued edging around whether or not she’s dating Drake.

Lopez spoke with Ellen this afternoon (February 21st), and continued avoiding defining their relationship status. Asked who she spent Valentine’s Day with, Lopez cheekily responded that she spent it with her audience because she’d performed that evening. Ellen put up a picture of Drake and Lopez, and asked about after the show. “No, he’s off on tour right now,” she said.

“I don’t date younger men,” Lopez explained. “It’s not like you have to be younger. It’s not about that. I just meet people and if I go out with them, I got out with them. And if I like them and I like them. If I don’t, I don’t. It’s about the person. It’s about who they are. It has nothing to do with age.”

Whether or not they’re dating, Drake and Lopez collaborated on a song, but she admitted she wasn’t sure what he was going to do with it.

In other news, she shared how she’d love to do the Super Bowl Halftime Show if she were asked. “My dad would have an attack,” she said. “He’d be so happy.”