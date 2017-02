Future has dropped an extravagant music video for his new song “Super Trapper.” Vulture reports that the video premiered on Monday and finds Future performing the track at a lavish mansion while surrounded by a gigantic shark tank, stacks of cash, a row of luxury low riders, and half-naked women, among other things. “Super Trapper” appears on Future’s latest, self-titled album, which dropped last week.

Hola! I’m Lucy Lopez. Philanthropist of "Cool" and advocate of "Awkward." We might know each other. I truly believe POP CULTURE is not limited to celebrity news - As a matter of fact, we really want to focus on local pop culture. We love it all...