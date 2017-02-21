Chris Brown Threatens To KILL Ex Girlfriend Karrueche?!? #IvyUnleashed

February 21, 2017 4:23 PM By Ya Chica Ivy
Filed Under: Chris Brown, death threat, deny, ivy unleashed, karreuche, Power 96, ya chica ivy

According to TMZ, Chris has a restraining order against him saying to stay away from ex-GF Karrueche Tran, after she filed legal docs saying he vowed to kill her and that’s he’s beaten her up before! These are some major allegations. Karrueche claims in a sworn statement to the judge, Chris “told a few people that he was going to kill me.” She then says Chris told the friends if he can’t have her then no one else can, threatening he was going to “take me out” and “threatened to shoot me.” Karrueche also says several years ago Chris “punched me in my stomach twice,” and “pushed me down the stairs.” The paperwork also claims Chris has threatened to harm her friends and even recently threw a drink at one of them.I hope this boy gets some help if this IS true. He did go off claiming “bulls@!?”, but it’s not clear if he was specifically referring to these allegations or not. I’ll pray for him! lol

-Ya Chica #IvyUnleashed
@IvyPower96

