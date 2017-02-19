Did Khaled Hit a 3 At NBA Allstar Weekend?? #LuvAlexMarie

February 19, 2017 12:38 PM By Alexandra Marie
Filed Under: Alex Marie, Anthony Anderson, Candace Parker, Craig Sager, DJ Khaled, Eric Gordan, James Harden, LuvAlexMarie, Michael B. Jordan, NBA All-Star Weekend, NOLA, Power 96, Reggie Miller, Sager Strong Foundation, Shaquille O'Neal, Steph Curry, Three Point Contest, tnt

He did ….and the crowd went wild. After Eric Gordon won the official Three Point Contest, TNT held a charity Three Point Contest and recruited celebs in the audience to shoot for the benefit of the Sager Strong Foundation, in memory of Craig Sager, the beloved and colorful sports reporter who lost his battle to cancer last year. Among those recruited were Reggie Miller, James Harden, DJ Khaled, Anthony Anderson, Michael B. Jordan, Candace Parker and others. They had 1 minute to make as many three point shots as possible earning $10,000.00 per shot for the Foundation. Khaled came through actually landing a three. The group earned a total of $130,000.00, but that wasn’t all. Steph Curry was brought in to make a shot from half court to  raise the donation. Unfortunately, he kept missing and after what seemed like a million chances they let it go. Awkwaaard…. I love how the contest ended though. They brought in Sager’s son to finish the job by dunking with a little help from Shaq earning the difference to bring the total donation to $500,000.00. Click here for more.

Listen Live