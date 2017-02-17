Pitbull Drops New Track ‘Options’ Featuring Stephen Marley

February 17, 2017 4:08 PM
Pitbull just released a new single titled “Options,” featuring Stephen Marley.

“I’ve got a whole lotta names, and a whole lotta numbers, but I throw them away cause I think I might love ya,” Marley sings on the hook, letting his lady know he’s got options, but she is the top one.

The track is the latest from Pitbull’s 10th studio album Climate Change, which will be released on March 17th.

Check out “Options” below.

