Lauren Jauregui ❤️’s Power 96…Obvi! #LucyLopez

February 17, 2017 7:56 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: Fifth Harmony, insta love, lauren, marion hill, pop divas

It was a total love fest last night on instagram and later on twitter.. it started with Lauren  from 5th Harmony filming herself on her insta stories listening to Marion Hill’s Down right here on Power 96… we chatted her up on the DM’s and she was as gracious as always and promised us a little something… but we can’t share it just yet… meanwhile..Marion Hill RT’d the love with nothing but heart and flower emojis… so yeah… it was a pretty big deal for 5th Harmony and Marion hill fans alike last night.

 

So much love rn 😍😘😍😘 @marianhillmusic @laurenjauregui #Harmonizers #Down #fifthharmony #Power96

A post shared by #Power96 📻 Miami (@power965) on

