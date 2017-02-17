Ed Sheeran Shares New Song ‘How Would You Feel (Paean)’

Ed Sheeran has released a new track titled “How Would You Feel (Paean)” to celebrate his 26th birthday.

The song is the latest from Sheeran’s forthcoming studio album ÷ (pronounced divide), which comes out on March 3. Sheeran had previously released the simultaneous singles “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill.”

The track is a sentimental ballad, with Sheeran on acoustic guitar, accompanied by piano and featherlight drums.

