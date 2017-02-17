BREAKING PETTY NEWS: Rob Kardashian + Blac Chyna = Dunzo. #LucyLopez

February 17, 2017
In today’s “Beesh Please, News” CHYRO aka Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are officially OVER!  “The wedding plans are off,“ “They are both trying to be mature about it and good news it was less dramatic this time.

A snitch in their camp says: “Chyna has disappeared for days at a time without communicating or providing any updates. This won’t end well.” Another snitch claims the pair have been at odds since their first split back in December. Rob and Chyna are now believed to be living separately. Poor Dream.

