BREAKING: Nsync Is Back Together & Everyone Is Screaming. #LucyLopez

February 17, 2017 6:50 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: fun, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Music, NSYNC, OG, REUNITED, tbt

It might sound crazy, but it ain’t no lie but NSYNC will reunite and be forever together till the day I die!  Lance Bass said that they will be  honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year. and they will “all be there!” for the ceremony! He also confirmed that the fellas of ’N Sync will reunite for two major events in the near future. and are coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of their Christmas album because it’s coming up on the 20 years of that [Home for Christmas] album!

NSYNC IS BACK BABY!

More from Lucy Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win 3-Day Ultra Passes Plus $2,000Text To Win ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL General Admission Tickets, plus $2,000 when we go Commercial Free At 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM!
Text On The 10s Weekend: For Florida Panthers TicketsWe're hooking you up with tickets to attend the Florida Panthers vs. Calgary Flames scheduled on Friday, February 24th at the BB&T Center! Starting this Friday (2/17) from 8:10am-9:10pm - listen at 10 minutes after every hour! Then all day Saturday and Sunday (02/18 - 02/19) to text on the 10s to win four tickets!

Listen Live