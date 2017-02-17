BREAKING: Nsync Is Back Together & Everyone Is Screaming. #LucyLopez

It might sound crazy, but it ain’t no lie but NSYNC will reunite and be forever together till the day I die! Lance Bass said that they will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year. and they will “all be there!” for the ceremony! He also confirmed that the fellas of ’N Sync will reunite for two major events in the near future. and are coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of their Christmas album because it’s coming up on the 20 years of that [Home for Christmas] album!

