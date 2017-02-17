Beyoncé Curates Tidal Playlist Featuring Her Jay-Z Collaborations

Fans can trace her musical chemistry with Jay through the last 15 years. February 17, 2017 9:52 AM
By Hayden Wright

Beyoncé has turned her Album of the Year loss into a major win: She’s the subject of countless thinkpieces about equality in music, she dropped a new song and earned praise from the real winner herself, Adele. And now Bey’s treating the Beyhive to a curated playlist of her own music, featuring all her collaborations with husband Jay-Z. From “’03 Bonnie and Clyde” to “Crazy in Love” all the way to 2017’s “Shining” (produced by DJ Khaled) fans can trace her musical chemistry with Jay through the last 15 years.

It’s a throwback collection that explores the deep and complicated history music’s biggest couple have navigated through music.

You can listen to Bey’s new playlist here:

 

