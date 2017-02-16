The Roots Plan Live Musical for NBA All-Star Game

'The Evolution of Greatness' will include the Roots, Hamilton and DJ Jazzy Jeff. February 16, 2017 9:20 AM
By Hayden Wright

The Roots have planned more than just a live set for the NBA All-Star Game: They’ve composed a brand new musical and assembled an A-list roster of talent from music, stage and film.

The Evolution of Greatness will tell the story of NBA stars through song, featuring Hamilton‘s Daveed Diggs, Creed‘s Michael B. Jordan, DJ Jazzy Jeff and hip-hop legend Darryl “DMC” McDaniels.

The performance will take place before the game starts. The Evolution of Greatness follows the NBA from its earliest beginnings to the mammoth cultural institution it is today.

Jazz-pop singer Nikki Yanofsky will perform arrangements of the U.S. and Canadian national anthems under the direction of Late Night bandleader Jon Batiste. DJ Khaled and DNCE will also contribute performances through the night’s festivities.

The NBA All-Star Game airs on TNT at 8 p.m. this Sunday.

