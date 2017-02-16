Text On The 10s Weekend For Florida Panthers Tickets

Calling all Florida Panthers fans!

POWER 96 wants to send you to a Panthers game for free!

Just enter our text to win ticket giveaway for a chance to win free tickets to the game on February 24th, 2017.

This text to win giveaway runs Friday, February 17th at 9:00 a.m. through Sunday, February 19th, at 10:00 p.m.

To participate, listen for the cue to text on the 10’s and text the keyword to 9-6-1-4-8 for your chance to win.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

One (1) prize winner will receive four (4) tickets to attend the Florida Panthers vs. Calgary Flames scheduled on Friday, February 24th at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, Florida 33323.

*You must be at least 18 years old to enter.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CONTEST RULES