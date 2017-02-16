Text On The 10s Weekend For Florida Panthers Tickets

February 16, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: florida panthers, hockey, panthers, Text To Win

Calling all Florida Panthers fans!

POWER 96 wants to send you to a Panthers game for free!

Just enter our text to win ticket giveaway for a chance to win free tickets to the game on  February 24th, 2017.

This text to win giveaway runs Friday, February 17th at 9:00 a.m. through Sunday, February 19th, at 10:00 p.m.

To participate, listen for the cue to text on the 10’s and text the keyword to 9-6-1-4-8 for your chance to win.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

One (1)  prize winner will receive four (4) tickets to attend the Florida Panthers vs. Calgary Flames scheduled on Friday, February 24th at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, Florida 33323.

*You must be at least 18 years old to enter.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win 3-Day Ultra Passes Plus $2,000Text To Win ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL General Admission Tickets, plus $2,000 when we go Commercial Free At 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM!
Text On The 10s Weekend: For Florida Panthers TicketsWe're hooking you up with tickets to attend the Florida Panthers vs. Calgary Flames scheduled on Friday, February 24th at the BB&T Center! Starting this Friday (2/17) from 8:10am-9:10pm - listen at 10 minutes after every hour! Then all day Saturday and Sunday (02/18 - 02/19) to text on the 10s to win four tickets!

Listen Live