Selena Gomez & Kygo Team Up for ‘It Ain’t Me’

February 16, 2017 12:21 AM
Filed Under: Kygo, Selena Gomez

By Radio.com Staff

Selena Gomez and Kygo have joined forces for a new track titled “It Ain’t Me.”

Related: Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Go Public with Relationship

“I had a dream, we were sippin’ whiskey neat, highest floor of the Bowery, and that was high enough,” Gomez sings as the track opens. At first listen the track sounds like a happy tune, but then the gravity of the lyrics set in.

Kygo’s last album Cloud 9 dropped back in in May of 2016, and Gomez’s most recent effort Revival was released in 2015.  No word yet on if this new collaboration will be featured on a new album from either artist.

Check out the new track below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win 3-Day Ultra Passes Plus $2,000Text To Win ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL General Admission Tickets, plus $2,000 when we go Commercial Free At 7:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM!
Listen To Win Chance The Rapper - Spring Tour 2017 TicketsListen to win your pair of tickets at all week long at 6:35pm

Listen Live