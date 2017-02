The Weeknd appears to take a shot at Justin Bieber’s skills in the bedroom in a new song released on Tuesday. E! News reports that the crooner recorded a verse on Toronto rapper Nav’s new song “Some Way,” in which he sings, “I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me/ She say my f**k and my tongue game a remedy.” While The Weeknd never explicitly says Bieber’s name, it’s common knowledge that he’s been dating Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez in recent weeks.