Was Fifth Harmony Drama Always There? #LucyLopez

February 15, 2017 6:25 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: Camila Cabello, DRAMA, Fifth Harmony, Girls, Lauren Jauregui, love this, Lucy Lopez, shade, wow

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren appeared to throw shade at Camila Cabello via Twitter yesterday. ok this is what happened… lauren shared the message, “Fake that confidence bih. One day it’ll be real.”

Several Hamonizers think that’s her response to the comments Cabello made in her new cover story for Seventeen magazine, in which she said, “Fifth Harmony wasn’t the maximum expression of me individually. My fans are really going to know me from the music I’m writing. My goal is to be brave and open up my soul.”

So, has the drama been there from the start? Have I been blinded by talent and charm? Was I duped? Here’s my favorite interview with the coolest girls I’ve ever met. Can you spot shade?

