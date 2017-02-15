Watch *NSYNC Sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Britney Spears

February 15, 2017 10:00 AM
By Robyn Collins

Britney Spears lived out the dream of millions of teenage girls when *NSYNC sang “Happy Birthday’ to her. Only, it wasn’t the real Britney and the guys in *NSYNC weren’t the ones who sold millions of records.

The bizarre moment is captured in an upcoming Lifetime original movie, Britney Ever After.

The project does not have the support of pop princess so it will be interesting to see how the network navigates her story without the rights to her music.

In the film, Natasha Bassett plays Britney, while Nathan Keyes, Zac Vran, Connor Paton, Frankie Cena and Matt Visser respectively take on the roles of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone.

Britney Ever After airs Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8:00 p.m. on Lifetime.

 

