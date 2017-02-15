Gwen Stefani Jokes Blake Shelton Forgot Valentine’s Day

By Amanda Wicks

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been going strong, but did he royally mess things up on Valentine’s Day? Appearing on Today this morning (February 15th), Stefani joked, “He forgot!”

“No, I’m just kidding,” she clarified. “I got some beautiful flowers and lots of texts, and it was fun. I mean, you know. I’m in New York and he’s in Oklahoma.”

As for how their relationship will handle the strain of competing against one another as coaches on The Voice, Stefani admitted, “I was nervous at first. I was like, ‘Wait, is this going to be awkward? How am I going to act?'”

There were a few blips. “We’re driving home and I’m like, ‘Do you think I should put them together?’ And then I’m like, ‘Wait a minute! I’m not going to talk to you about this! I don’t know if you are the enemy, or you…This is confusing.'” But in the end they aim to support one another. “I think we actually do help each other, and I’ve learned a lot about country music — just in the last year — through him, so it is interesting,” she said.