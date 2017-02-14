Katy Perry Angers #TheBritBritArmy … #LucyLopez Reacts.

Katy Perry is being blasted on Twitter after she appeared to take a dig at Britney Spears during a red carpet interview at the Grammys. “I was just telling you that it’s like, the last color in the spectrum that I can do,” Perry told Entertainment Tonight about her newly blonde do. “I’ve done all of them and the only thing left to do is shave my head, which I’m really saving for a public breakdown. I’m down for that.” Britney’s fans were not amused and #KatyPerryIsOver soon began trending on Twitter. “Um… @katyperry mocked the mental illness of someone who went through a really dark time. That wasn’t cool. At. All,” one wrote. Another commented, “Katy, let’s not forget @britneyspears has something you will never have: A Grammy.” Ouch.

Here’s my reaction: At the end of the day.. it was a joke. A much needed distraction from the other stuff happening in the world. Does it matter that Britney has a grammy and Katy doesn’t? Not really.