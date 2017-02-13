Migos’ Pre-Grammy Party Gets Shut Down in Beverly Hills

By Annie Reuter

Atlanta rappers Migos had an eventful weekend. The group’s pre-GRAMMY party was shut down by police after the address was listed publicly on Saturday (Feb. 11). And earlier that day, Migos member Offset was kicked off a plane.

Migos hosted a Black Tie Grammys party which boasted over 1,500 attendees. Police were reportedly called early Sunday morning (Feb. 12) to help break up the party. One of the party-goers included Chris Brown.

That wasn’t where the trouble began for the rap group, though. Earlier Saturday, Migos rapper Offset was kicked off an American Airlines flight after he refused to stop talking on the phone when a flight attendant approached him. Angered about the incident, the rapper uploaded a video about the situation.

“American Airlines kicked me off the plane for motherf—— talking on the phone. F— American Airlines…could have taken a private [plane],” he said. “Kick me off the plane and I’ll go private.”

No word on whether legal action has been taken over the flight incident or pre-Grammy party.