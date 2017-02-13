GRAMMY RECAP RIGHT HERE! #LucyLopez

2017 Grammy Award Winners (televised awards only):
Album of the year: 25, Adele
Record of the year: “Hello,” Adele
Song of the year: “Hello,” Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
Best new artist: Chance The Rapper
Best urban contemporary album: Lemonade, Beyonce
Best pop duo/group performance: “Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots
Best rock song: “Blackstar,” David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
Best rap album: Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper
Best country solo performance: “My Church,” Maren Morris
