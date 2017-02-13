GRAMMY RECAP RIGHT HERE! #LucyLopez

February 13, 2017 7:24 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: GRAMMYs, Love, lucylopez, recap

2017 Grammy Award Winners (televised awards only):

Album of the year: 25, Adele

Record of the year: “Hello,” Adele

Song of the year: “Hello,” Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

Best new artist: Chance The Rapper

Best urban contemporary album: Lemonade, Beyonce

Best pop duo/group performance: “Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots

Best rock song: “Blackstar,” David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

Best rap album: Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper

Best country solo performance: “My Church,” Maren Morris

Watch this video … sooo good! Best GRAMMY 2017 Recap

