By Hayden Wright

Rae Sremmurd are possibly hip-hop’s youngest sensation; they’ve already racked up hits and at least one social media phenomenon.

The brother-brother duo stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform their smash “Black Beatles” and got some support from Stay Human. On that very stage 53 years ago, the actual Beatles made their debut in America.

Watch their set on Colbert here: