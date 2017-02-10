Ed Sheeran Explains How Taylor Swift Stops Her Songs from Leaking

By Robyn Collins

Ed Sheeran has opened up about how careful Taylor Swift is with her music before it gets released. Even though the two are close friends she won’t send him any of her music before it comes out.

“She would never send new songs, no,” he told Capricho magazine. “I hear them but it has to be with her.”

When they dueted for “Everything Has Changed” for her 2012 album Red, Swift went to extremes to keep the song from leaking.

“I was in San Francisco and they sent someone with a locked briefcase with an iPad and one song on it and they flew to San Francisco, and played the song I’ve done with her,” he said. “And they asked if I like it and I was like ‘Yeah’ and then they took it back. That’s how I hear it.”

The British star’s new album is scheduled for release on March 3. His world tour launches March 17 in Torino, Italy. Dates are scheduled through June 14 in Monterrey, Mexico. U.S. dates have yet to be announced.