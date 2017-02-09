DJ Khaled Announces New Album ‘Grateful’

February 9, 2017 5:28 PM
DJ Khaled has announced that his next album will be called Grateful.

Khaled revealed the title during a live-streamed press conference which featured both Chance The Rapper and Diddy. No word yet on when the album will be released, or what special guests it might feature.

Khaled did say that his baby son Asahd will executive produce the project. It’s never too early to learn the family business right?

 

 

 

