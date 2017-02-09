Deadmau5 Wades into Twitter Feud with Former Collaborator

Glenn Morrison called the DJ an "insecure little troll." February 9, 2017 8:59 AM
Filed Under: Deadmau5

By Hayden Wright

Deadmau5 found himself in a knock-down, drag-out Twitter feud with former collaborator Glenn Morrison. The spat started when the famous DJ claimed, “im also fairly certain every Glenn Morrison track isnt Glenn Morrison,” insinuating that his adversary lacks originality. Morrison, also a relatively well-known Canadian DJ and producer, replied that Deadmau5 is an “insecure little troll” and that his new music is a rehash of old ideas.

Related: Deadmau5 Clowns Marshmello with New T-Shirt

The argument devolved from there and ended in accusations of bullying. See the full, graphic conversation here:

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Power 96 $2k Cash CodeBe caller 9 Weekdays at 7:20am 11:20am 2:20pm AND 4:20pm to guess the CORRECT 4 DIGIT CASH CODE BETWEEN 1 AND 9,999 AND YOU'LL INSTANTLY UNLOCK $2,000 CASH!!
Power Free Lunch Fix With Will Calder

Listen Live