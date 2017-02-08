Beyoncé Sued?

Ok ladies, now let’s get in formation. Well….someone is not singing that song. She is reportedly being sued for over $20 million for sampling the voice of a deceased New Orleans rapper in her song “Formation”. The estate of Anthony Barré, who went by the stage name Messy Mya, filed a lawsuit against Bey, claiming she used a snippet of Barré’s voice in her hit song without his permission. Barré was a YouTube celebrity who was shot and killed in 2010.