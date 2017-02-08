Beyoncé Sued?

February 8, 2017 5:18 PM By Afrika
Filed Under: Beyonce, Lawsuit

Ok ladies, now let’s get in formation.  Well….someone is not singing that song.  She is reportedly being sued for over $20 million for sampling the voice of a deceased New Orleans rapper in her song “Formation”. The estate of Anthony Barré, who went by the stage name Messy Mya, filed a lawsuit against Bey, claiming she used a snippet of Barré’s voice in her hit song without his permission. Barré was a YouTube celebrity who was shot and killed in 2010.

More from Afrika
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Power 96 $2k Cash CodeBe caller 9 Weekdays at 7:20am 11:20am 2:20pm AND 4:20pm to guess the CORRECT 4 DIGIT CASH CODE BETWEEN 1 AND 9,999 AND YOU'LL INSTANTLY UNLOCK $2,000 CASH!!
Power Free Lunch Fix With Will Calder

Listen Live