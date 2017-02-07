Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter ‘Awake and Talking’

February 7, 2017 4:45 PM
By Radio.com Staff

Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie is “awake and talking,” after being involved in a serious ATV accident.

“With her father, mother, and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness mid-day Tuesday, February 7,” the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department told People.

“Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking,” the statement continues. “Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”

 

