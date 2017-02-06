Police Threaten to Show Drunk Drivers Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl Ad

Bieber has no shame about his high-energy commercial. February 6, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: Justin Bieber

By Hayden Wright

Justin Bieber’s T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial turned heads: The pop star cycled through a wide array of touchdown moves for the #UnlimitedMoves campaign, featuring special guests like New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski. As with everything Bieber-related, the spot earned euphoric praise from fans and some skepticism from Justin’s haters.

Related: Justin Bieber is Working on ‘Something Special’

A Twitter handle for the Wyoming, Minnesota police department tweeted a warning to drunk drivers: “If you drive drunk tonight we’re going to subject you to that Justin Bieber @TMobile Super Bowl Commercial the entire way to jail.”

For some, that surely constitutes cruel and unusual punishment. The small-town law enforcement operation earned more than 8,000 retweets and a nation of new fans: They even had to clarify that Wyoming, MN is a city in Minnesota—not the state of Wyoming.

Bieber has no shame about his high-energy commercial. He’s encouraged fans to share their own variations on the #UnlimitedMoves theme and will retweet them today. Watch Bieber bust a move here:

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Power 96 $2k Cash CodeBe caller 9 Weekdays at 7:20am 11:20am 2:20pm AND 4:20pm to guess the CORRECT 4 DIGIT CASH CODE BETWEEN 1 AND 9,999 AND YOU'LL INSTANTLY UNLOCK $2,000 CASH!!
Charlie XCX says She's Not A Trump SupporterThe one and only Charlie XCX drops by the Power 96 Studio for an in depth interview with Afrika! She explains about her rather unusual dream job creating quirky names for Cosmetic Products, her experience at the Women's March In Boston, Donald Trump and of course new music!

Listen Live