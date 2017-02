This video is everything! I have really been into Bruno Mars lately for some reason. His music and his vibe has been speaking to me lately and I ran into an older video that I really liked. He’s on tour in Puerto Rican and his Boricua father is on the congas and brother on the drums! A family affair and so super cool to see ❤ Enjoy!

