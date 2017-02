THE WALKING DEAD, returns SUNDAY, February 12th at 9 PM on AMC!

Listen all week to The Power 96 Morning Show at 6:50A and 8:50A and keep track of the daily clues.

On Friday, February 10th, Caller 9 that can provide all 5 clues will Win a Trip for two (2) to Los Angeles including flights and 2-nights hotel accommodation where you will attend TALKING DEAD Live and score passes to check out The Walking Dead Attraction now open at Universal Studios Hollywood!

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES