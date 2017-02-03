Text On The 10’s To Win VIP Experience At Swatch Beach Volleyball Major Series

February 3, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Swatch Beach Volleyball Major Series, Text on The 10s

The world’s best beach volleyball players are back in town for the Swatch Beach Major Series and we want to send you there for an unforgettable VIP experience.

Just enter our text on the 10’s contest which runs Friday, February 3rd at 6:00 a.m. through Sunday, February 5th at 11:50 p.m.

To participate, listen for the cue to text and text the keyword to 96148 for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Beach Friends Lounge on Saturday, February 11th, which are simply the best seats in the stadium.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

The VIP experience includes access to the exclusive VIP Beach Friends Lounge at Center Court, access to the roofed VIP Grandstand at Center Court, plus free appetizers and drinks.

So listen and text on the 10’s for your shot at winning at an unforgettable day watching the world’s best beach volleyball athletes compete on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The Swatch Beach Volleyball Major Series takes place February 7th through February 12th.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE RULES

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Power 96 $2k Cash CodeBe caller 9 Weekdays at 7:20am 11:20am 2:20pm AND 4:20pm to guess the CORRECT 4 DIGIT CASH CODE BETWEEN 1 AND 9,999 AND YOU'LL INSTANTLY UNLOCK $2,000 CASH!!
Charlie XCX says She's Not A Trump SupporterThe one and only Charlie XCX drops by the Power 96 Studio for an in depth interview with Afrika! She explains about her rather unusual dream job creating quirky names for Cosmetic Products, her experience at the Women's March In Boston, Donald Trump and of course new music!

Listen Live