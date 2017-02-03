Shawn Mendes Covers Chance the Rapper’s ‘All We Got’

Mendes performs a moving version of the song. February 3, 2017 1:06 PM
By Amanda Wicks

Even if his own style falls firmly in the pop category, Shawn Mendes is a big fan of hip-hop. He’s covered Drake in the past, performing the Canadian rapper’s single “Fake Love,” and now he’s turning his attention Chance the Rapper.

Gone are the exultant trumpets, replaced with Mendes on keys. His version keeps the quiet tone Chance cultivated on his original track, but adds in a moodier element. The message remains the same, though. “Music is all we got,” Mendes repeats at the end.

It’s not the first time Mendes has covered Chance. Over the summer in 2016, he performed an acoustic version of “Same Drugs.”

Listen to Mendes’ version of “All We Got” below.

