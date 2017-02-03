Listen to Mariah Carey’s new Song with YG, ‘I Don’t’

February 3, 2017 8:12 AM
Filed Under: Mariah Carey

By Jon Wiederhorn

Mariah Carey has released her new collaboration with YG, “I Don’t.”

Maybe the track, which seems to be about the aftermath of a break up, will make bloggers forget about her New Year’s Eve performance disaster in Times Square.

During the song, Carey sings, “But I’m tired of cryin’, no more tears/ Pity party of the year/ Cold at night cause you’re not here/ Leaving you was my worst fear.”

In a recent Facebook Live session, Carey said she and YG worked on “I Don’t” with Jermaine Dupri, and added that rather than release a full album she’d rather continue to record and release individual songs.

She first teased “I Don’t” on the January 29 season finale of Mariah’s World.

