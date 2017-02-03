Coldplay Raise Funds for Refugee Rescue Charity with Short Film

By Hayden Wright

Over the last year, Coldplay has grown increasingly political. They’re reportedly in talks to play a Middle East peace concert in Israel and have taken up the mantle of refugee rescue efforts. The British band partnered with Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) to produce a video that reveals the plight of refugees escaping war-torn countries in boats. The gripping footage shows just how perilous those journeys can be.

“Every year, MOAS rescue thousands of people who risk death at sea while searching for a better life. But for an accident of geography, those people could be us and we could be them. For this reason, we’re proud to support Moas’ life-saving work,” says singer Chris Martin.

“We are very grateful for Coldplay for believing so strongly in our cause,” said the organization’s founder Regina Catrambone. “MOAS is a young organization that in a few years has managed to make a significant difference in mitigating one of the most heart-breaking humanitarian tragedies of our era. However, there is still so much to be done. Coldplay’s support will allow our work to reach the hearts of a wider audience worldwide.”

The video features a new rendition of Coldplay’s “Don’t Panic.”

Watch the moving PSA here:

