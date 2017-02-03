50 Cent Drops Big Bucks to Dissolve Bankruptcy

Jackson paid off the debt early by parting with $8.7 million of his own money. February 3, 2017 9:58 AM
By Robyn Collins

“Get Rich or Die Tryin'” rapper, 50 cent, had to pay heavily, but his bankruptcy case has been discharged by a federal judge.

50 (real name Curtis Jackson III), filed for Chapter 11 in 2015 claiming debt of $36 million and assets of less than $20 million.

Bankruptcy Judge Ann Nevins approved the discharge yesterday (Feb. 2) in Hartford, Connecticut.

Nevins also approved a plan in which the rapper would pay about $22 million over a five-year period. The artist’s lawyers revealed that Jackson paid off the debt early by parting with $8.7 million of his own money, and $13.65 million he received in a recent settlement.

