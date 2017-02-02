Taylor Swift Shares Pre-Super Bowl Rehearsal Footage

February 2, 2017 12:21 PM
Filed Under: Taylor Swift

By Amanda Wicks

Taylor Swift is in Houston, Texas for the Super Bowl, but fans won’t see her performing at the big game with Lady Gaga. Instead, she’ll be headlining DirecTV’s Super Saturday concert one night prior, and today (February 2) she shared rehearsal footage.

Wearing a black turtleneck, Swift stands in a recording studio and plays her single “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. Thanks to the acoustic guitar she uses and the mellow way she sings the song, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” goes from being a moody, synth-driven number to something fans might have heard Swift perform at a cafe when she was first starting out.

Swift will be headlining the event, which will take place at a 64,000-square-foot venue created specifically for the Super Saturday Night concert, announced AT&T, DirecTV’s owner, in a statement last year.

Check out Swift getting ready for her big night below.

