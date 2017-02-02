Justin Bieber Narrates the Best Touchdowns in T-Mobile’s Super Bowl Ad

The company passed the Canadian torch from Drake to the Biebs. February 2, 2017 12:13 PM
By Amanda Wicks

Drake may have appeared in T-Mobile’s Super Bowl ad last year, but he’s handing off the Canadian torch to Justin Bieber for Super Bowl LI. The Biebs appears in the company’s newest ad where he walks fans through the history of touchdown celebrations.

Dressed in a tux and wearing oversized glasses, Bieber introduces himself in the opening seconds. “Hello, I’m Justin Bieber, celebration expert,” he says before taking fans through all the ways players have celebrated touchdowns. First there was the ‘spike’ then the ‘shimmy,’ followed by the ‘shake’ and the popular ‘shimmy shimmy shake.’ But when Terrell Owens (aka T.O.) entered the game, he put his own spin on the possibilities.

Fans can tag themselves doing their best touchdown dance with #UnlimitedMoves, Bieber will share his favorites.

The Biebs isn’t the only ‘Justin’ involved in a Super Bowl ad this year. Justin Timberlake will be appearing in low calorie drink Bai’s commercial.

