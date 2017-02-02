Jeremih Shares New Track ‘I Think of You’ Featuring Chris Brown and Big Sean

February 2, 2017 2:10 PM
By Amanda Wicks

Jeremih shared his new track, “I Think of You,” featuring Chris Brown and Big Sean today (February 2nd). It will appear on his forthcoming album, which should arrive later in 2017.

If hearing three of R&B’s biggest voices together isn’t enough for listeners, “I Think of You” also samples Montell Jordan’s 2000 single “Get It On Tonite” with its bubbly synth-riffs and slick beat (via XXLMag).

Jeremih can’t hold back his feelings on the track. “My love for you is bigger than a mansion/ More than you imagine/ I want all of your kisses/ Mistletoe before Christmas/ If you ain’t got it, don’t get it/ If you got time, there’s no limit/ Won’t you give me something,” he sings.

Jeremih released his last studio album Late Nights in 2015.

