Taylor Swift Hears ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ on the Radio for the First Time

February 1, 2017 3:35 PM
By Amanda Wicks

Artists still get excited when they hear their latest song on the radio for the first time and Taylor Swift is no exception.

Swift shared a video she recorded when she heard “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” her new collaboration with Zayn Malik, for the first time on the radio. “I’ve never heard it before,” she tells the camera as she jams out to the song in the backseat of an SUV.

Swift just so happens to be driving around with her BFF and Malik’s girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who is equally into the song during Swift’s behind-the-scenes look. She and Swift lip sync to the song, reenacting some of the more pained expressions seen in the track’s music video.

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” appears on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

