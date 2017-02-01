Bruno Mars Should Definitely Lead the GRAMMYs’ Prince Tribute

February 1, 2017 12:06 PM
By Amanda Wicks

Bruno Mars is among the list of pop stars set to perform at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 12th, but is he also going to be involved in the show’s big Prince tribute?

Sources close to the awards ceremony told Billboard that Mars is in talks to pay homage to Prince through a live music medley that would involve his close associates The Time. Since Mars’ involvement has not yet been confirmed, it’s unclear whether he would perform one or two of his own big singles from 2016 along with an array of Prince’s biggest numbers, or if his performance at the GRAMMYs would focus exclusively on Prince.

Given the backlash Lady Gaga received last year after paying tribute to David Bowie at the GRAMMYs, artists may be hesitant to sign on for Prince’s tribute. But if anyone can do it, Mars can.

