Rihanna Appears in New ‘Bates Motel’ Trailer as Infamous Marion Crane

January 31, 2017 1:29 PM
By Amanda Wicks

Rihanna’s acting projects continue rolling out with a new trailer for the upcoming season of A&E’s Bates Motel.

Rihanna plays Marion Crane, the role made famous by Janet Leigh in the 1960 film Psycho. She appears towards the end of the clip when she arrives at the Bates Motel and requests a room from Norman. In the original film by Alfred Hitchcock, Norman murders Marion in the iconic shower scene.

To add an eerier element to an already eerie narrative, Radiohead’s song “Exit Music (For a Film),” from their 1997 album Ok Computer, soundtracks the trailer.

Besides her stint as Marion, Rihanna will be appearing in several upcoming films, including the female caper film Ocean’s 8 and the sci-fi movie Valerian.

Watch Rihanna as Marion Crane below.

