A New Charli XCX Mixtape is Coming Next Month

Charlie gets by with a little help from (cardboard) Justin Bieber. January 31, 2017 9:32 AM
Filed Under: Charli XCX

By Hayden Wright

Charli XCX announced the pending arrival of her new mixtape with a little help from a cardboard Justin Bieber. The singer appeared with a friend on Instagram Live: Her scene partner used the stiff cutout as a ventriloquist dummy and prompted the announcement:

“Yo XCX—I hear you got a bomb ass mixtape!”

“Yeah, Biebs, it’s dropping at the end of Feb.”

Related: Charli XCX on After Parties, Feminism and Her Next Album

Charlie XCX fans have a couple items in 2017 to look forward to: In addition to the February mixtape, she’ll drop the long-awaited follow up to Sucker, the EP that put her on the map.

See the goofy announcement here:

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Power 96 $2k Cash CodeBe caller 9 Weekdays at 7:20am 11:20am 2:20pm AND 4:20pm to guess the CORRECT 4 DIGIT CASH CODE BETWEEN 1 AND 9,999 AND YOU'LL INSTANTLY UNLOCK $2,000 CASH!!
Charlie XCX says She's Not A Trump SupporterThe one and only Charlie XCX drops by the Power 96 Studio for an in depth interview with Afrika! She explains about her rather unusual dream job creating quirky names for Cosmetic Products, her experience at the Women's March In Boston, Donald Trump and of course new music!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live