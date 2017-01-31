Meet the World’s Cutest Gangsta Rapper

She's young but she knows how to spit. January 31, 2017 2:17 PM
Filed Under: Coolio

By Amanda Wicks

The world’s cutest gangster rapper dropped her fiery skills on Coolio’s 1995 single “Gangsta’s Paradise” today (January 31st).

Related: Taylor Swift’s GRAMMY Speech Becomes Inspiring Ad for Young Women

It’s the latest music video from Free Dad Videos, which follows the musical adventures of young Amelia. She raps, sings and entertains viewers while her dad lays out a melodic and rhythmic foundation with an array of instruments. In the past, they’ve covered Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance,” and a-ha’s “Take On Me.”

In the “Gangsta’s Paradise” video, Amelia raps Coolio’s verses while she colors, takes a bath and more.

Check out Amelia do her thing below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Power 96 $2k Cash CodeBe caller 9 Weekdays at 7:20am 11:20am 2:20pm AND 4:20pm to guess the CORRECT 4 DIGIT CASH CODE BETWEEN 1 AND 9,999 AND YOU'LL INSTANTLY UNLOCK $2,000 CASH!!
Charlie XCX says She's Not A Trump SupporterThe one and only Charlie XCX drops by the Power 96 Studio for an in depth interview with Afrika! She explains about her rather unusual dream job creating quirky names for Cosmetic Products, her experience at the Women's March In Boston, Donald Trump and of course new music!

Listen Live